Victim identified in deadly Friday night crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of a deadly vehicle crash Friday night at Marquette and Ligonier has been identified by the Peoria County Coroner.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the mini-bike v. SUV crash Edwin Bolen, 40, of Peoria.

An autopsy revealed Bolen suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and likely died instantly.

Bolen was driving northbound on Ligonier and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Marquette, colliding with the SUV and was ejected from his bike.

Peoria firefighters and Advanced Medical Transport officials found Bolen unresponsive and not breathing. He was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center and despite ‘aggressive’ resuscitative actions was pronounced deceased at 7:20 p.m.

A toxicology report is still pending and this case is still under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.

