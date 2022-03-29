EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly rollover crash Tuesday.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Heather Wagner, of Mackinaw, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries after being ejected from her vehicle and likely died instantly.

On Monday, March 28, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office, fire and EMS responded to a rollover crash on Muller Road, about one mile east of Springfield Road, in East Peoria.

The vehicle rolled over several times, and Wagner was ejected from the vehicle. She was then transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria unresponsive and not breathing.

Despite aggressive efforts, Wager was pronounced dead at OSF at 9:59 a.m.

Toxicology tests are pending.

A 37-year-old passenger, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the rollover, was sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s office.