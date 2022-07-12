MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Michael Todd Simpsen, 50, has been identified as the sole fatality in a deadly crash on Illinois 165 at North 2400 East Road Tuesday morning.

Simpsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder determined Simpsen’s cause of death was extensive blunt injuries due to the collision between a pickup truck and an automobile. Simpsen was reportedly driving the pickup truck.

A toxicology report is pending at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.