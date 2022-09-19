PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash Monday.

According to a press release, 20-year-old Randy G. Rhodes, Jr, of Chillicothe, died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

Rhode’s vehicle left the roadway and rolled over multiple times near Krause Avenue and Adams Street at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday.

Rhodes was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Harwood stated that Rhodes likely died instantly.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff’s office.