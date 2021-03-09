Victim identified in Sunday night Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man has been identified as the latest victim of homicide Tuesday, March 9.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder said 26-year-old Natwan N. Nash of Bloomington was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.

Nash was found by Bloomington Police in an apartment building at Clearwater Ave. right off of N. Hershey Rd. Sunday.

A preliminary autopsy showed Nash died of multiple gunshot wounds. A toxicology report is pending, and the incident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.

At this time, there have not been any arrests made, and there is no suspect information available to the public.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Engle at (309) 434- 2371 or Jengle@cityblm.org or Detective Jared Roth at (309) 434-2379 Jroth@cityblm.org. They can also contact the Bloomington Police Department or the department’s main line at (309) 820-8888.