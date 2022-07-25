TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The adult female who died in a motorcycle crash Friday night has been identified as East Peoria resident Christine Arnold, 57.

James A. Webb was driving the motorcycle, traveling westbound on Route 24 with Arnold riding as a passenger when they crashed just before the McCluggage Bridge.

Arnold sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tazewell County Coroner. Webb suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary findings from Arnold’s Monday autopsy show her cause of death was from craniocervical injuries due to the motorcycle crash.

This case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office