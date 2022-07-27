TABLE GROVE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Coroner’s office has that Jeremiah Jones, 38, died in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting.

Jones’ preliminary cause of death was ruled as multiple gun shots.

According to an ISP press release Tuesday, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office called ISP to investigate after deputies shot a man who they said pointed a gun at them.

Preliminary reports show that the deputies were looking for a man wanted on a domestic battery warrant Monday. At 9:56 p.m. they located Jones, who allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies. Both deputies fired on Jones and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released at this

time.