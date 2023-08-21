PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested in connection with the city’s latest homicide, according to online jail records.

However, Lovell T. Eggleston, 34, is not facing murder charges. Rather, he’s been charged in Peoria County Circuit Court with aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Killed was 42-year-old Maurice Young who lived on East Virginia Avenue in Peoria. Initial autopsy results, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, showed Young died of a gunshot wound to the chest. He likely died within seconds, the coroner added.

Eggleston’s charges are under the same police report number as the homicide which occurred on Saturday. They don’t allege he killed or even shot Young in the 400 block of East Arcadia Avenue. Rather, the discharge count alleges he fired a gun in the direction of a vehicle that he knew or should have known was occupied.

The other count alleges he is a convicted felon and illegally possessed a firearm, citing a prior 2022 drug conviction where he was sentenced to seven years in prison. The case had been filed in 2017, and Eggleston had been in and out of custody, according to court records, until it was resolved.

Eggleston remains in the Peoria County Jail on a $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for mid-September, though it’s likely a grand jury will hear the case before then.

If he is able to post bond, Eggleston must abide by a curfew and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. He also told the judge during a weekend bond hearing that he planned to represent himself in this case, according to court records.

According to Peoria police, officers received an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system at 3:47 a.m. Saturday that indicated 4 rounds were fired. Then, shortly after, another alert came in for 15 rounds fired.

A third alert came in from the 400 block of East Thrush Avenue for another four rounds. That’s about a block south of the initial location.

When officers arrived at the East Arcadia location, they found a man who appears to have been shot. Despite medical efforts by first-responders, he died at the scene, according to Peoria police.

Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department said that detectives were able to identify him as a person at the scene who was shooting a firearm.

This story will be updated.