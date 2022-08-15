PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male was shot in the chest and is reported to be in critical condition after a shooting was reported on John Gwynn Avenue in Peoria Monday morning.

Peoria police reported to the 1400 block of John Gwynn Avenue at 9:13 a.m. Monday after a shot spotter alert indicated that five rounds had been fired. Upon arrival, they were informed that a victim of a gunshot wound had been transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

The adult male victim was shot once in the chest and is reported to be in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.