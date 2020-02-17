Victim in Saturday afternoon shooting identified new details emerge

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An 18-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the face this past weekend. The victim of the shooting has been identified as Bryson Webster of Peoria.

Police say on Saturday, Webster and a group of friends was hanging out at a home in the 1600 block of South Arago Street. Webster’s friend, said he and Webster were on their way to fight a man who used to date his girlfriend.

As they were walking, the man pulled up in a truck, got out of the passengers’ side of the vehicle and shot Webster in the face. The shooter then fled in the truck.

Webster was transported O.S.F. Saint Francis in Peoria where he was last in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.