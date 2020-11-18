Victim of Cambron Lane crash identified

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The identity of a woman killed in a car accident Tuesday night has been revealed.

Carolyn Hoskins, 85, of Lacon, was transported to Unity Point Methodist in serious condition. After recitative efforts and treatment, Hoskins was pronounced dead at 8:13 p.m.

On Nov. 17, 2020, at around 5:30 p.m., the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, Fire, and EMS personnel were called to Route 29 and Cambron Lane for a multi-vehicle collision.

According to reports, a vehicle pulled onto northbound Route 29 from Cambron, when it was struck by another vehicle traveling southbound on Route 29. Both vehicles were then struck by a third vehicle that was also traveling southbound.

Hoskins was driving a 2005 Mercury Marquis. The other vehicles involved were a 2014 Toyota Prius and 2016 Hyundai Genesis.

There will be no autopsy.