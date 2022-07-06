BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim of a deadly crash in Bloomington was identified Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jordan T. Cason of Normal.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:55 a.m. on June 24 near the intersection of Locust Street and White Oak Road in Bloomington.

Cason died from multiple blunt injuries after the SUV he was driving struck a tree.

Toxicology is still pending.

This incident remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team, Criminal Investigation Division, and the McLean County Coroner’s Office.