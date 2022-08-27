PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in critical condition after Peoria police found them with multiple stab wounds early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 2100 block of N. Linn Street for a stabbing victim, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers found a man with apparent stab wounds.

AMT took the victim to a local hospital. As of the last update, he is in critical condition.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the stabbing, and at this time, no information on a suspect is available.

Those with any information on this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Hulse at (309) 494-8391, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.