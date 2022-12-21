PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner.

87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons.

Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a semi-truck.

He was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition. On arrival to OSF, Johnson’s condition rapidly declined; despite treatment and resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced deceased at OSF at 1:34 pm.

Johnson suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries due to the collision; toxicology is pending per Illinois State Statute. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.