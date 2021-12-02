Victim of Wednesday morning fire ‘died by strangulation,’ autopsy reveals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 24-year-old J’Naysia Marie Hobbs did not die due to Wednesday’s fire, but instead, “died by strangulation by another, and was deceased prior to the fire.”

The update comes a day after Hobbs was identified as a victim of the fire. Due to the extent of the fire damage, Harwood used Hobbs’ dental records to confirm her identity.

The Peoria Police Department is now investigating the case as a homicide.

According to Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, the fire happened at 1021 E. Virginia Ave. at approximately 5:09 a.m. Fire crews received reports of the residential structure fire with residents still inside.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire and heavy black smoke coming from a window on the first floor of the home. Crews used an attack line to extinguish the fire and search the home.

Crews found Hobbs inside the home during the search.

Additional crews helped with the search and checked for hidden fire and hot spots. Meanwhile, Ameren was on the scene to secure utilities.

One firefighter was injured, and firefighters reported an estimated total of $60,000 in damage to the home.

Although a Peoria Fire Department Investigator was called to the scene, they were unable to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes avaialble.