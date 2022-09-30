PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Quadreka S. Payne, 32, and her 8-year-old son Cael Thornton have been identified as the victims in Thursday’s double homicide.

According to an update posted by the Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood’s Office on Facebook, they both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.

“This is an unfortunate and devastating tragedy, and heartbreaking for them, and their families,” wrote Harwood.

34-year-old Rickey J. Payne, husband to Quadreka and stepfather to Cael, has been arrested for the homicides.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of endangering the life and health of a child, and obstructing justice.