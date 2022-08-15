HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A husband and wife have been identified as the victims of a single-engine plane crash that occurred in Hanna City Saturday.

According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 75-year-old James W. Evanson and 67-year-old Lisa K. Evanson of Santa Fe New Mexico, both died in the crash.

James was the pilot and experienced multiple blunt force trauma injuries. He was initially conscious on the scene, but he suffered severe and detrimental internal bleeding and multiple broken bones that were not sustainable in the short term.

Lisa experienced multiple blunt force trauma injuries that were not consistent with life, and she died instantly.

Their daughter described James as an avid airplane and helicopter pilot, and he served two terms as a helicopter pilot in Vietnam.

Toxicology on Mr. Evanson is still pending.

The crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.