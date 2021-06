PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of two brothers murdered in their car in Peoria Wednesday night have been released.

Eric D. Bailey II, 27 and Zamion Bailey, 22, were found dead in a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of N. Idaho St. at approximately 6:08 p.m. Wednesday.

The autopsy revealed both brothers suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly.

Police have not yet identified who or whom fired on the brothers, or what their motive was.

The investigation is ongoing.