BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Rebuilding plans for a rural Bloomington church are beginning to unfold.

Victory Church caught fire in January and leaders are now looking forward to the church’s next chapter.

This past week, Victory’s lead pastors met with architects to begin conversations of what their new building will look like and told WMBD Thursday that the plan is to rebuild at their same location off of US Highway 150.

Executive Pastor Jarrod Herald was optimistic about the church’s future Thursday morning, nearly two and a half months following the devastating fire.

“We’ve had two engineers look over our building and it looks like we may be able to salvage portions of it,” Herald said.

Last week, Herald and other church leaders met with local architects to begin drawing up plans for what a rebuild of Victory Church might look like.

“We don’t have any solid plans just yet, because we’re going to be [starting some demolition] hopefully in April and May,” Herald said.

Since the fire, Victory Church has held its services at various partner churches throughout the Twin Cities. Right now, the congregation meets at Vale Church in Bloomington.

“Vale Church has been so wonderful to open up its doors to us. It’s quickly become our home away from home,” said director of missions and Sunday school teacher Judy Swindle.

Swindle has been a member of the church for 12 years and said visiting other churches has given her a better idea of what she wants to see as Victory looks to rebuild and rise again following the flames.

“I’m wanting to see our kids’ area really modernized and spaces that the kids are going to enjoy where it’s easier to keep them engaged,” Swindle said.

Her husband, William Swindle, said a new building should be close-knit and personable.

“Sometimes churches are too far away from the podium area and we want to make it real close and personable,” Swindle said. “(It provides) eye contact with the people that the speaker is speaking to; eye contact gives more of a personal relationship with the speaker.”

The blaze in January took firefighters nearly nine hours to fully extinguish. No one was hurt during the fire.