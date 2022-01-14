Victory Church cancels Sunday services due to COVID-19

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Victory Church Sunday services have been canceled because of COVID-19.

Victory Church Executive Pastor Jarrod Herald confirmed the news Friday. Services were supposed to be taking place at the neighboring Journey Church in Normal.

Journey Church opened its doors to Victory Church and the community on Tuesday for a unity prayer and worship gathering.

As previously reported, Victory Church caught fire Monday just before noon and left crews busy for almost nine hours, resulting in extensive damage to the building.

Despite the fire destroying the church’s building in what is most likely a total loss, church leaders said they are not going away, and they will still be around to serve the community.