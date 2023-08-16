BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s still some work to be done as Victory Church continues to live out its motto of “Rising and Rebuilding”.

“It was like a breath of fresh air to see a new building rise from the ashes,” said Executive Pastor Jarrod Herald.

He is thankful for the progress of the rebirth of the church. On Jan. 10, 2022, a massive fire consumed the building, leaving the remains a total loss.

“That night after the fire was put out our leadership team got together and we just worshipped the Lord,” said Herald. “Then we had to get our head in the game as to what the next steps of the journey were going to be.”

They’ve since been on the path of rebuilding the church. Construction started in August 2022, seven months after the fire. Herald said although the building was scorched beyond repair, the physical and spiritual foundation of the church remains the same.

“There’s so much symbolism there that you can look at that our foundations as a church were solid and that we could build again but even better than before. And God has given us so much fresh vision through this season,” said Herald

Part of the fresh vision is a new school. Herald said leadership is in the research phase of starting a Christian school.

“We don’t know what all that looks like, but we’re excited to share with the community that as our church has gone through this we’re still rising, we’re still rebuilding and we’ve got an even bigger vision than before,” he said.

More than $3 million has been invested into rebuilding the church. A capital campaign is in the works to help complete construction.

“We’re going to take it one little part of the project at a time because we desire to rebuild our new church building and launch the Christian school totally debt-free,” said Herald.

There will be an in-person service on the church’s property on Sunday.

“This Sunday is going to be a blast. We’re probably going to have a couple hundred Victory family members here,” said Herald. “And we want to welcome our community to come and just worship with us, celebrate, and get a taste of what Victory Church is like.”

Following the outside service, there will be an Authentic Mexican Food Fundraiser. To donate to the campaign click here.