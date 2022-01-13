Victory Church receives more support, launches ways to give

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local church ravaged by a Monday morning fire is continuing to receive support from churches and individuals close and far.

Victory Church’s building was totaled after a fire Monday that took nearly nine hours to completely extinguish. Since then, the church has received offers of financial support from at least 25-30 churches in Illinois and nationwide.

One of the churches is their sister church, Journey Church in Normal. This Sunday, Victory Church leaders will hold the first church service since the tragedy at Journey. The service starts at 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, Journey Church hosted Victory Church leaders and members for a prayer service.

Jarrod Herald the executive pastor at Victory Church said 100s of people have reached out about ways to support the church. And the church has since launched its Rise & Rebuild giving campaign.

“There’s now over 30 churches that have reached out to us and counting and other businesses that have made themselves available. I just want to encourage everybody who’s watching, we live in a blessed community and when tragedy hits we get to lift each other up,” Herald said.

Herald said a Bloomington community member started a GoFundMe page for the church.

Persons who wish to donate can also give directly to the church via its website, mobile app, or mailing a check or money.