BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Victory Church is “rising and rebuilding” after a fire destroyed their building one year ago. Faith is what keeps the pastors of the Bloomington church moving forward in hardship.

“We’re not going to let a fire stop us from being the church God has called us to be,” said Senior Pastor Ed Herald.

January 10, 2022 will forever be etched in the minds of Ed and Beth Herald. It was the day a fire destroyed Victory Church. The Heralds were at home when an alert came to Ed’s phone saying there was a fire. Twenty minutes later as they got close to the church they could see the building engulfed in flames.

“Our son had called us on the phone and said, ‘Mom and Dad brace yourselves, it’s bad.’ And we could see it. And he (Ed) started saying, ‘God it’s always been yours. It’s still yours. Do what you want to do.’ But it was just a very traumatic day. And so cold. We couldn’t hardly stand to be outside as cold as it was,” said Women’s Pastor Beth Herald.

Victory Church started in 1999 and it had been on Highway 150 since 2007. Fast forward to today, the church is now undergoing construction. Ed says it’s great to be able to share where they’ve been, where they are, and where they’re going.

“We’re still going to be a church for the community. And still do all the wonderful things that God has put on our heart to do for the community of Bloomington-Normal and the surrounding areas,” he said.

Beth believes there’s a lesson for everyone to learn in the face of tragedy.

“People are seeing that God can do beauty from ashes. And it’s not just us who have gone through something like that. Everybody has their own story, sickness, finances whatever. God can take ashes and turn them into the a beautiful testimony,” she said.

The Heralds hope part of construction will be done in the summer allowing people to fellowship in the new building. They are thankful for all the support coming from near and far.