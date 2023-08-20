BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, Victory Church held an outdoor service. It’s the first church service on the property since a devastating fire destroyed the church’s building on January 10, 2022.

“When we get together like this it just stirs our hearts and our faith grows,” said Lead Pastor Ed Herald.

Dozens bore the heat to sing praises and hear Herald preach. Bloomington’s Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe was in the audience with his family. Herald said he was speechless seeing the support and excitement from the congregation and community.

“We’re really super honored to have the mayor here with us today. When I saw the look on the faces of the people that I serve as their shepherd, it just made my heart, it’s hard to put into words,” he said.

Pastor Herald said having an outdoor service is a way to encourage people.

“It’s been a long journey, it’s been hard. But this is just one way to say to the people keep your faith. The great Director as I preached this morning, He’s in charge,” said Herald. “He knows the end from the beginning and we’re just going to keep our faith in Him as we travel along this journey together.”

Following the service, attendees toured the progress of the new building. They also wrote their favorite scripture on the wood frames.

“We just feel like it’s just a little way for the people to feel like they have a part with them leaving a blessing and there being a blessing in writing a scripture or their favorite verse and signing their name. Or even writing out a prayer for the building. We think that’s pretty significant,” said Herald.

Carlos Hernandez and his family have been attending Victory Church since 2020. They were devastated when the fire happened and wanted to help the church raise money. So, after the service, they hosted a Mexican food fundraiser offering tacos, tamales and Mexican dessert. Hernandez said it’s a good feeling to see the support.

“It means a lot, cause you know nobody’s alone. We’re all like a family. We’re always helping each other out,” he said.

And like Pastor Herald, Hernandez is amazed at the progress.

“It’s amazing, I can see how we’re all coming together for the church, how it’s taking its time and God has a big plan for us,” said Hernandez. “It’s just God’s timing, we just have to be patient. At the end of the day, it’ll be worth the wait.”

Pastor Herald said they hope to have two more outdoor services before the winter. Currently, services are held at Cornerstone Christian Academy on Sundays at 10:00 am. To donate to the capital campaign click here.