LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — Newly released footage from the Fulton County Jail appears to show the moments the four inmates escaped on July 8th.

The video takes place around 6:30 p.m., where the men appear to be running from the jail.

The four inmates that escaped were 34-year-old Jessie Davis, 26-year-old Cody Villalobas, 36-year-old Zachary Hart, and 22-year-old Eugene Roets.

All men have since been caught and returned to jail.