WATCH: Video shows moments leading to crash involving Peoria school bus, mother shares reaction

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Surveillance video shows the moments just before a crash involving a Peoria Public Schools bus.

The crash happened Monday evening, near the intersection of Jefferson and Bryan Streets.

WMBD-TV obtained the video from a local business.

In the video, viewers are able to see a school bus slowly passing the intersection on a green light, then observe a black SUV quickly pass, before it turns into a parking lot with visible smoke.

Thomas Bruch, Director of Public Relations for PPS said about 10 students were on the bus. They were leaving the 21st Century after-school program for Lincoln K-8 school.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth said several students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Peoria Public Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat said the bus driver is recovering and doing well, and she said for the most part, injuries from the crash included scrapes and bruises.

Kherat also called the video of the crash “very shocking and very disturbing”.

The four people inside the SUV had serious injuries, including some that are considered life-threatening.

WMBD-TV spoke with a mother whose nine-year-old son was on the bus at the time of the crash. She said after seeing the scene, her mind turned to “what if”.

“What if he would’ve flew out the windshield? What if we would’ve never made it here and we got a phone call saying, ‘Hey, the bus had an accident and your son was on the bus, and he didn’t make it’. How would I get another son?” said Direena Gardner.

She also said that the crash impacted her son emotionally.

“Now he’s saying he never wants to ride the bus again. He’s only nine. He’s only in fourth grade. So he has all these years of school to go, [and] he might never want to get on a bus again, and I can’t even make him,” Gardner said.

The mom said she is thankful her child walked away with just a bump on his forehead.

The Peoria Police traffic unit is investigating the cause of the crash.