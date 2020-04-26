Viewing area sees nearly 4 inches of rain

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A slow moving storm system brought more rain to Central Illinois Friday night and Saturday resulting in widespread heavy rain across the region.

A few thunderstorms brought some heavy downpours to the region on Thursday evening and again Friday morning. The heaviest rain developed on Saturday and Saturday night when the strong low pressure system was in the process of exiting the state.

Rainfall amounts quickly piled up Saturday with many locations reporting more than two inches in the rain gauges. Here is a compiled list of 48 hour storm totals from the National Weather Service.

2 miles east of Bloomington; 3.75″

1 mile east-northeast of Lincoln 3.85″

2 miles north-northwest of Shirley; 2.77″

3 miles east of Havana; 3.45″

Lincoln; 2.80″

1 mile east of Heyworth; 2.72″

4 miles southwest of Beason; 2.69″

2 miles west of Chestnut; 2.50″

1 mile south-southeast of Normal; 2.22″

1 mile north of Athens (Menard Co.); 1.93″

1 mile East-southeast of New Holland; 1.69″

1 mile west-southwest of Congerville; 1.66″

Central Illinois Regional Airport; 2.79″

Peoria International Airport; 2.87″

4 miles west of Springfield; 1.69″

Morton 1.39″

There were isolated reports of more than four inches of rain, however the National Weather Service didn’t officially confirm these. We do know our in-house Baron VIPIR rainfall tool estimated a few spots of more than four inches during a 12 hour period, but there is a small margin of error around 0.5″ with the estimation.

VIPIR Rainfall tool estimates more than 4.5″ of rain in parts of Northern Peoria County

Sunday brought much better weather with sunshine and temperatures back in the 60s. Our rainy pattern is only taking a short break with more rounds of rain expected during the week.

