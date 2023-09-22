PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The family of a missing Peoria man hopes his case will raise awareness for mental illness and ease the stigma put upon those who suffer from it as well as their families.

Parents of Logan Dunne gathered with dozens outside of Carle Health Methodist Hospital for a prayer vigil Thursday night to not only pray for his return but also to help others.

“This is all about raising awareness for mental illness and hopefully kind of erasing the stigma that is related to it, so people talk about it more,” said his father Brian Dunne.

Logan Dunne, 32, was last seen leaving Methodist Hospital on June 2.

Loved ones said Logan is a Type 1 diabetic and being without his insulin is dangerous. There have been multiple search parties for Dunne for months, and his parents said that they’ve even spoken with private investigators to find him.

Logan’s mother, Heather Dunne, said they’re not going to give up and will keep looking for him until he is found.

Both parents said they appreciate all the support they’ve gotten and hope the right person will see this and give them an idea as to where their son is.