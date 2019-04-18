Villa Bordeaux prepares for roughly five million dollar renovation

A local apartment complex is about to see some major changes.

Villa Bordeaux looks like a ghost town now that it is preparing for a roughly $5 million renovation.

There were nearly no cars in the parking lot, nor any residents.

City councilman Tim Riggenbach says that since December the apartment complex has offered residents month to month leases, preparing for this construction.

The apartment complex is located at 5250 N Knoxville Avenue, near the Hult Center and Junction City, and was said to have been an extremely well-kept complex in the 80’s.

After years of damage and becoming run down, Riggenbach, Peoria’s district three councilman, hopes this will bring Villa Bordeaux back to what it used to be.

“They’re gonna do exterior painting, replace the doors and windows and stuff. They’ve been very forthcoming with us about what their plans are. We’re very cautiously optimistic about it, cause back in the day that was a very prestigious address,” said Riggenbach.

“It’s right in the middle, great location. They have a pool also that in the preliminary plans they were gonna try and restore that clubhouse atmosphere. We’ll keep you posted as we hear more,” Riggenbach said.

Riggenbach says that McCahill Contracting will be doing the renovations. It is still unkown how long construction will take, we will make sure to keep you updated on any changes we learn.

We reached out to Villa Bordeaux and McCahill Contracting and have not received any comment.