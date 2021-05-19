Village leaders confirm new ALDI still coming to Morton

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton village leaders are hoping to put a circulating rumor to rest Wednesday.

Village leaders said the recent speculation that ALDI is no longer coming to the area is not true.

The Morton director of public works Craig Loudermilk said the supermarket is still expected to be built at the corner of North Morton Ave. and East Courtland St.

Loudermilk said they spoke with the corporation Wednesday morning, and they’re in the final stages of the permitting.

“We’re so excited, I mean, we’ve heard from so many in the community that love ot go to Aldi, there’s obviously a lot of Aldi’s in the surrounding communities but we think this is going to be a big store from them, I think they do too. So, a lot of people, a lot of friends, family, coworkers are looking forward to them coming,” Loudermilk said.

He said he believes Aldi has gotten a contractor and they expect that process to be finalized in the coming days.

Loudermilk said once the village knows who the contractor is, he expects them to start breaking ground within the next few weeks to a month.