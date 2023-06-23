BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Benson’s population is less than 500 people. Having a small population isn’t stopping the village from celebrating the huge milestone of 150 years.

“It’s like one big family when you’re from a town the size of Benson,” said Mayor Chris Mullins.

The village is spending Friday and Saturday celebrating. Activities include a softball game, fireworks, a car and tractor show and live entertainment. Visitors can also tour the village’s museum.

“The museum is a highlight for the Village of Benson and the Village Board. It’s a great place to come and visit and kind of see some of the things in Benson before we were here,” the mayor said.

Another highlight for the small village is the new mural designed by Benson’s native Paul Punke. The mural showcases Benson’s history with ferret hunting, the old opera sign and of course corn.

“I think a lot of our older generations who’ve been around for a long time and know all of Benson’s history will get a chance to see themselves and celebrate it,” said Corrie Scott, Benson’s 150th Celebration committee member. “But it’s also fun and colorful and a chance for the kids to learn something about our history.”

Karen Mullins, the celebration’s chair, said the weekend will be one big family reunion for the village.

“It is a family feel. There’s people coming back to enjoy this who haven’t been back for a long time. And they like share their memories of things that have happened here,” she said. “It’s nice to see that. And hopefully, we can recreate those memories for our children and ourselves for years to come. We will remember this day.”

