DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD) — A rural, Central Illinois village remains on a boil order until further notice.

Downs residents are being asked to boil their water for drinking until they hear otherwise. The order went into effect Nov. 18 after pressure lines on a temporary water tank froze, thus shutting the water off.

According to the village’s website, samples were collected for testing on Friday but were lost over the weekend. The post states samples were again collected on Tuesday and the village hopes to have results ASAP.

This is the second boil order in Downs in less than two weeks. The first came on Nov. 13th due to a similar issue with the water lines freezing.

Downs has been using temporary water tanks for water supply since September due to ongoing work on the village’s water tower.

Village officials expect the water tower to be functional once the current boil order is lifted.

Residents can find out more information here.