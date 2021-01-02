Village of Morton under boil order Saturday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday, a boil order was issued for the Village of Morton, effectively immediately.

A power outage caused an equipment failure at the plant that resulted in a temporary drop in water pressure, the village stated on its Facebook page.

“Village of Morton water customers are advised to use bottled water, if possible. DO NOT use water from any appliance or ice from ice maker, even if water is filtered. Bring any tap water used for consumption (brushing your teeth) or food preparation to a rapid boil for 1 minute, per CDC guidelines,” according to a press release.

Tap water can be used to wash hands only.

For additional information, customers are encouraged to watch local television, the Village of Morton Facebook page and the village’s website for additional information including the cancellation of the boil order.