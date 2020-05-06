Breaking News
Gov. Pritzker announces new plan to reopen Illinois by region, in phases
Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Village of Peoria Heights to hold press conference addressing local stimulus plan

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PEORIA HEIGHTS

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Businesses in the Village of Peoria Heights will receive financial aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Village Board adopted a plan that will set aside $330,000 to help Peoria Heights businesses struggling to keep open.

Mayor Micheal Phelan announced Tuesday that he will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to present the local stimulus plan. The conference will be held at the Peoria Heights Village Hall.

“The Village is setting aside $330,000 for the purpose of helping businesses within the village’s two Business Development Districts make their mortgage or rent payments. One-time grants of up to $1,500 will be made available to applicants on a first-come, first-serve basis. More details will be forthcoming at the press conference,” Phelan said.

Phelan said the board would not approve the stimulus check if the Village couldn’t afford it.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News