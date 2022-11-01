MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A holiday wonderland will open up in downtown Morton the day after Thanksgiving, bringing holiday cheer while giving back to the community.

The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. It opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will run until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission to Village Skate is $6 per person or $20 for a family of four. Proceeds will go to parent-teacher organizations of Morton schools.

This holiday outdoor ice-skating rink vision has been a dream for Tricia Yordy with Keller Williams Revolution and Brad Kniep, owner of American Rental, said Tuesday’s press release. Yordy and Kniep collaborated with other small business owners, the Morton Chamber of Commerce, and Mayor Jeff Kaufman to make it happen.

With the partnership and early support of presenting sponsor Morton Community Bank and the Village of Morton Tourism, the Village Skate planning team’s desire for an outdoor ice-rink to be used as a financial give-back to Morton ‘s public and private schools became a reality.

Watch this promotional video or check out the Morton Chamber of Commerce’s website for more details.