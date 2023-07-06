PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two Peorians will be raising funds to end Alzeimer’s without skipping leg day in August.

A press release confirms Peoria locals Bob Fussner and Jody Summers will be hosting the first Vintage Bike Ride to End ALZ.

As cycling enthusiasts whose families have been personally impacted by Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Fussner and Summers want to raise money for a good cause while doing something they love, and the rest of Peoria is invited to join them.

Everyone is encouraged to register and join the fun at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 next to the water tower at Junction City Shopping Center in Peoria. The trek will take riders from Junction City at noon to the Kellar Branch Greenway bike trail before proceeding to Ooliver’s in the Heights.

A mid-ride break at Pour Bros. Taproom will precede the final stretch of the bike trail back to Junction City.

Fussner and Summers want to encourage vintage bikes to make an appearance but stress that all bikes and riders are welcome.

“We realize this is a short ride,” says Summers, “but vintage bikes are heavy, and it may encourage families with smaller children to ride the shorter distance.” They will have vintage bikes on display and hope to have snacks, drinks, and music if ridership numbers increase.

Registration for the ride is $30.00 per rider. T-shirts and goodie bags will go to the first 50 registrants. Cyclists can also register at the time of the ride at Junction City.

Any questions can be directed to Jody Summers at (309) 427-3189 or j.summers64@yahoo.com.