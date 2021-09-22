Violence in community prompts PPS Board to host town hall Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the wake of several fights inside and outside of Peoria Public Schools (PPS) buildings, members of the board of education is inviting the community to discuss the issue in a town hall Friday.

In a press release, members of the board said they want to figure out what the underlying issues leading to the recent violence are and come together to find solutions.

The board also emphasized that the problem is bigger than the school district alone. Members said any presented solutions should involve PPS parents/guardians and students, teachers and administrators, area leaders, and the board itself.

The town hall is set for Friday, Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Administration Building, located at 3202 N. Wisconsin Ave. in Peoria.