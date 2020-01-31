VIOLENCE WITHOUT BARRIERS: How domestic violence is hurting the homes of millions of Americans

PEORIA, Ill. — Violence in Peoria hit near-record levels in 2019 with 25 homicides and nearly 100 shooting victims.

But it just wasn’t on the streets, it affected many families right at home.

On Valentine’s Day of 2019, 30-year-old Kayla Fannon was killed in a murder-suicide by her ex-boyfriend David Jenkins. Loved ones say they are still recovering from losing her.

“Her family is now going through counseling, it’s had some health issues on some of her family members. Her kids are devastated, they’ve had birthday parties and holidays and one of her children have started school and she wasn’t able to attend her daughter’s first day,” said Kayla’s friend Randie Southey.

Southey tells WMBD the night before Kayla was killed, she spoke with a Peoria Police officer saying Jenkins was sending her threatening messages.

“She called the night before stating her ex-boyfriend is sending pictures and calling, threatening messages. Sending pictures with the gun and she even showed the police officer and he just kind of went ‘alright, I’ll put it in.’ And the next morning he got dispatched and came to the scene. His comment was ‘I didn’t even finish the report from last night,'” Southey said.

“She could’ve been saved, it shouldn’t have happened to her. She should still be here.” Southey added.

The 14th of every month, Fannon’s loved ones meet in front of the Peoria Police Department to remember here.

Southey read aloud letters from friends and family members who say that day will forever stay with them.

“Valentine’s Day will forever be a haunting memory for me. Pure evil that happened that day in 2019. Most importantly, 4 beautiful, innocent children no longer have their mother due to domestic violence.”

Carol Merna with the Center for Prevention of Abuse says witnessing acts of domestic violence can affect people for the rest of their lives.

“Violence and abuse, in any form, including domestic violence affects you in a lifelong way. Trauma is impactful in a variety of ways, but if you look at a child who has just witnessed violence, it’s called an adverse childhood experience. That can affect their physiology, it can shorten their life for up to 20 years. They can be more prone to addictions, more prone to illnesses.”

Merna says the Center is a safe place for victims to come and regain power over their own lives

“We have safe shelters for them to come to, but we also want to restore their liberty. They’ve lost their autonomy, and we want to make sure they know they have power, they have the strength and courage.”

She adds the amount of domestic violence happening in households is staggering.

“We know that one in four women and one in seven men will experience severe abuse over the period of their lifetime at the hands of an intimate partner,” Merna said.

Merna says the Center for Prevention of Abuse cares for nearly 6,000 people a year in its six locations.

Out of the 25 homicides in Peoria last year, eight of these were domestic violence-related.

City of Peoria’s 2019 Homicide list

So how can law enforcement stop these crimes? Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion says it’s not easy.

“On a law-enforcement side, those cases are tough for us to prevent. To prevent a domestic-related incident, it’s hard,” Chief Marion said.

Marion adds when domestic homicides occur, it’s usually not the first time violence has been seen. He adds it’s important that if you see something, say something. And say it quickly, before it becomes too late.

“As soon as they see something, I don’t care if its the first time or the fourteenth time, as soon as they see something, give us a call and we’ll investigate it,” Marion said.

13 out of 25 homicides in 2019 were not drug or gang-related at all.

Carol Merna agrees with the “see something, say something” idea. She adds responsibility also falls on friends and families to help their loved ones who are in tough circumstances.

“Many people see the signs, the indicators that something might be wrong but they just don’t quite follow through with it. When someone has a gut feeling, we want them to, if they feel close to the person, feel comfortable to in a very confidential setting, say “I’m worried about you, I’m concerned for your safety, I’m concerned that someone’s hurting you and provide them information on where they can go for help,” Merna said.

Merna warns people to keep an eye out for signs and indicators.

“Indicators can include withdrawal, we most often think of the physical indicators like bruises and broken bones and those sorts of things are indicators. But the excuse of how that happened, if it’s unbelievable, if it’s someone you were close to suddenly becomes withdrawn. Isolation is a big part of being abused,” Merna said.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the circumstances of a domestic violence homicide make it tough to investigate, but law enforcement has to rely on facts.

“It changes a little bit on how we interact with our families. Because we don’t know who did what, or where or how. So we’re very conscientious about the questions we ask, how we ask the questions, and to who really.”

Harwood says when his office gets the call, they go into it blindly. They don’t know if it’s domestic or anything else, they have to go into it unbiased.

“When we arrive on-scene we’re gonna make a collective brief with the Police Department, then we’re gonna do our investigation. After we do that investigation we’re gonna work with the family to gather more information, then we’re gonna re-collaborate with the police,” Harwood said.

Southey hopes from Kayla’s story, it will change how police respond to future domestic cases.

“They save people’s lives, they’re here for us when we’re in need and I feel like they let her down.,” Southey added.

She adds that she hopes this will change how the justice system deals with domestic cases as well.

“She received phone calls from the prison, threatening phone calls saying he was going to kill her. She told everybody, she had a feeling he was going to kill her. that’s all she begged for, was help,” Southey said.

“He went to prison for beating her while she was pregnant. He got out and 20 days later he kicked her back door in. Domestic violence victims go through a lot and their abusers basically just get a smack on the hand and get sent back out,” Southey added.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse has a Family Violence Intervention Project. It is a 26-week course to learn about balance and control, and what a healthy relationship looks like.

Carol Merna says on average, a person may leave their abusive situation eight times before they leave for good. She adds that every 15 seconds there are 5 people that become victims of domestic violence, or 20 people a minute.

“Some cases you’ll find where the victim of the crime has called before and falls into the cycle of domestic violence where they end up separating from the suspect then end up back together,” Chief Marion said.

“A lot of times victims of domestic violence might not want to get the police involved because they become concerned that the suspect, in that case, may get arrested and go to jail,” Marion added.

Marion says the community can help for any crimes by calling CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000 and remain anonymous.

Here is a list of services offered by the Center for Prevention of Abuse.

In 2017, the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence showed there were three domestic violence homicides in the Tri-County area.

That means in 2019, domestic violence homicides were over double that amount, just in Peoria.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the Center for Prevention of Abuse urges you to reach out to them to get help.

Call the Crisis Hotline at 1-800-559-7233.

In 2019, Peoria Police seized nearly 350 illegal guns. That was up from the previous year when they had confiscated 268.