PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department has reported an increase in violent crime in Peoria in 2022.

According to the 2022 Peoria Police Department Annual Report, the total amount of crime in Peoria in 2022 is up 4% compared to 2021. The total amount of crime was reported by the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Violent crimes, including homicides and aggravated assault, went up 11% in 2022. Going from 1,185 violent crimes in 2021 to 1,317 violent crimes in 2022.

The total number of homicides is trending down, from 33 reported in 2021 to 24 reported in 2022.

Peoria police reported 3,623 adult arrests in 2022, up 9% from 2021. 398 juveniles were arrested in 2022, which is a 19% decrease from 2021.

Shooting incidents are also trending down, with 143 shooting victims in 2021 compared to 106 victims in 2022.

The full report can be read here:

