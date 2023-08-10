PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Each violin represents a life forever changed and yet also represents hope that good will prevail.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum will display the “Violins of Hope,” 10 violins that were connected to the Holocaust and the near destruction of European Jews during World War II. The exhibit will run through the end of August.

“The Violins of Hope, considering their history; victims of the Holocaust that played them, and listened to their music at joyous family occasions bring relevance of the tragedy of the Holocaust to today. They personalize the experience and help us understand that every victim of the Holocaust had a story, they were all people like us, with hopes and dreams that were cut short by hate and antisemitism,” said Sue Katz, the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Peoria.

Through static displays and concerts, both the museum and the Jewish Federation of Peoria, which cosponsored the event, hope people will appreciate the “victory of the human spirit over evil and hatred.” The violins, they say, “serve as a memorial to a lost culture and people.”

Katz said the violins tell the stories of their former owners. One, she said, was thrown out of a cattle car which was on its way to the death camps. The Jewish man inside yelled out, “I have no need for it where I am going. Take my violin so it may live.” Railroad workers in Lyon, France picked it up and it was preserved.

Years later, the family of the man who picked it up found the instrument in an attic. The railroad workers’ children — he had died by then — gave it to a local violin maker and told that person of the story behind the instrument. Eventually, it made its way into the collection.

Katz noted the tragic irony. “Had he held on to it, he might have lived,” she said, noting the Nazis in the death camps often would let talented musicians live longer as they liked to listen to music.

John Morris, who heads the museum, said the instruments give one a personalized view of the Holocaust, known as the Shoah in Hebrew, are impactful.

“When you see them, it will start to move your appreciation for both the gravity of the Holocaust while inspiring hope for all of us to pledge never to allow this again,” he said.

Not all of the instruments represent a life lost. One, Katz said, was owned by Romanian sisters, ages 9 and 11. They shared the violin and used it for lessons before the war. During the Holocaust, they were moved around from place to place and lost touch with their parents who had held onto the violin.

After the war, they were taken to what would become Israel in 1948. There, they eventually linked up with their parents, who had also survived as well as the violin.