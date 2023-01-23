MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Morton Plan Commission held a public hearing Monday to discuss the future of 20 acres of land.

East Point Energy out of Charlottesville, VA filed a petition to use the land to develop the Potters Energy Center. It would be a grid-connected energy storage that would be monitored and controlled remotely.

The proposed center would sit along Flint Avenue and Birchwood Street. The plan commission heard from the company and the community. The recommendation failed with three no’s and two yes’s.

One of the main concerns is the impact on the community if there were to be a catastrophe.

“I don’t want to give the perception that there isn’t a concern because there certainly is. But from what I researched this isn’t the 3-mile island level concern either where we would expect there to be this horrific disaster that made us evacuate our town,” said Fire Chief Joe Kelley.

The village board of trustees has the final say but takes recommendations from the commission. If approved by the board the company would like to be operational in 2026.