Virtual race supports the Pediatric Resource Center during child abuse awareness month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Every step matters. That is the Pediatric Resource Center’s message to Central Illinoisans to curb child abuse. Due to social distancing concerns, the Peoria based child abuse prevention center changed it’s annual race to a virtual 5K this year. This is the eighth year for the contest.

The month-long race offers a variety of ways to participate all while helping fund the center’s resources to help those dealing with child abuse.

“If the unthinkable happens, we are here to help families and children be healthy, but also, prevention is the key and being able to stop child abuse before it happens,” said Executive Director Stephanie Johnson. “That’s the goal for everyone. Child abuse has a long footprint in that you can have significant impacts on your life if you are abused and neglected and don’t get services so it’s really important to prevent child abuse whenever you can.”

New to the virtual event- #PawsForACause – You can register your pets to move #MoveWithAMission with you! With each $5 registration, your pet will receive a fun surprise, including a treat sample from a fast-growing local business, Bear’s Bites.

Don’t forget about our Kids Fun Pack sponsored by OSF Healthcare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. For $10, your child will receive a Kids Fun shirt, a CHOI water bottle, and a variety of crafts and surprises to help entertain them!

All proceeds benefit the work of the Pediatric Resource Center, providing evidence-informed, child-centered, specialized medical care to suspected child victims of physical abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect, here in central Illinois.

