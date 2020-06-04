Virtual Vigil hopes to bring the Bloomington Normal community together

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Interfaith Alliance and “Not in Our Town” held Virtual Twin Cities Interfaith Vigil Thursday.

The vigil brought together community members around Bloomington Normal to gather in peace and show solidarity. The Vigil started with music and was followed by prayers from several religious leaders from around Bloomington Normal.

Rabbi Rebecca Dubowe of the Moses Montefiore Congregation said the community must go forward and listen together.

“This is an hour of prayer and an hour of change, we must go forward please listen we are all in this together,” Dubowe said.

The whole vigil can be watched on the First Baptist Church Bloomington Illinois YouTube page.

