Virtual webinar for local restaurants Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — One Illinois lawmaker is showing local restaurants where they can find financial help during the pandemic.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) will host a virtual webinar Tuesday morning at 10:00 to show how local restaurants and bars can find relief in funding.

With the American Rescue Plan passed into law, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund was established. The RRF will help deliver funding to establishments in Illinois to help keep the doors open and hold on to employees.

Businesses that are eligible include: restaurants, bars, food stands/trucks, caterers, , snack bars, bakeries, brewpubs and breweries, wineries, inns, and licensed facilities of alcohol producers.

The link to register for the webinar can be found HERE.