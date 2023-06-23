SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — A bill was recently signed into law that gives volunteer firefighters up to a $500 credit towards their state tax return.

The measure, announced by State Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City), will take effect in the 2023 tax year and could be used when people file their returns next year. The Gibson City Republican said the proposal was part of a larger, bipartisan legislative package recently signed into law.

“This credit is designed to provide financial relief to our brave volunteers who risk their lives and spend significant time and personal resources on training and acquiring gear,” he said. “I know that this credit likely can’t cover the full amount of time and energy they have dedicated to the cause, but I hope this is a small step in showing the people of Illinois’s appreciation for their service.”

Senate Bill 1963 creates a Volunteer Emergency Worker $500 tax credit for individuals who earn less than $5,000 a year in stipends for their service to the fire department.

Bennett and other senators said the credit will not only help rescue workers with their expenses but also assist departments in their recruitment efforts and help relieve the critical shortage of volunteer fire and EMS workers in Illinois.