Volunteers crucial to non-profits during COVID-19 pandemic

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– If you are looking for ways to fill time while social distancing, plenty of local non-profits need volunteers.

People helping people; many non-profits are still on the front-lines and helping communities in Central Illinois during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Representatives from the United Way and Salvation Army say you can help out from the comfort of your own home.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, local charities need extra sets of hands to help out. People who used to be well-off, now might be having trouble feeding their families.

“There’s quite a lot of need normally, but especially during this time, the need is greater than it’s ever been,” said president of Heart of Illinois United Way, Jennifer Zammuto.

“We’re desperate for help right now,” said Salvation Army of Peoria major, Jesse Collins.

Major Jesse Collins with Peoria Salvation Army says you can others from your home.

“We’re putting out food baskets everyday in an incredible amount of numbers,” Collins said.

Groups like the Salvation Army and United Way are helping feed others in the Peoria area.

“We need people to pack those boxes-we need product to fill those boxes; there are just so many things you can do,” Collins said.

Jennifer Zammuto with the United Way says the whole family can get involved.

“Kids can do all kinds of things–we can have them calling someone who is home-bound and just say hey i’m thinking about you,” Zammuto said.

Zammuto also says all you don’t need to help, just a willingness to give back.

“You don’t have to have any special skills, we have all kinds of opportunities. You don’t need great sewing skills or technical skills, just a sense of giving back to your community, ” Zammuto said.

Both agencies says they hope the central Illinois community comes together during this time.

To find out how to volunteer for the Heart of Illinois United Way head over to their website.

The Salvation Army of Peoria has a number you can call about volunteering opportunities in the area. Their number is 309-655-7220.