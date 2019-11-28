Volunteers deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington is serving up their annual Thanksgiving meal for its 102nd year. Home Sweet Home ministries opened on Thanksgiving day in 1917.

On Thursday morning, hundreds of volunteers came to help pack and deliver nearly 600 meals.

For many people in the area who receive a meal, it’s their Thanksgiving tradition and something they look forward to.

The meals have all the usual fixings, including turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, and pie.

Home Sweet Home CEO Mary Ann Pullin says the day wouldn’t be possible without all of their volunteers and donations.

“We were founded on Thanksgiving day, as an outreach to the community, and we’re community-based, and we love our community, our community loves us, and this is just a way for us to give thanks for all that the community does and to share those blessings with those around us,” said Pullin.

Once the meals were packed and ready to go, volunteers dropped them off at homes in the area.