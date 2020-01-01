Volunteers deliver meals on New Year’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. — Volunteers brought hundreds of hot meals to seniors in central Illinois on New Year’s Day.

Most meal delivery programs take the holiday off, leaving seniors without their normal meal.

“Some of the people didn’t even expect us to be there, so it was wonderful that we were able to take them food and not have them expect that they’d be getting a meal that day,” said volunteer Jerry James.

So, volunteers at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria cooked and delivered 140 warm meals.

Six different groups around the area helped out and made a total of around 750 meals for seniors. The service is a part of the Central Illinois Agency on Aging’s holiday meals project.

At First English Lutheran, volunteers say helping others is just what they do.

“We’re using our hands to do god’s work, it’s what we’re supposed to do, and we definitely need in this day and age, we definitely need more caring and compassion for our neighbors,” said James.

The project has been delivering meals on New Year’s Day for more than 30 years.