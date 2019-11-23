Volunteers help bring some color to a Ronald McDonald House Playroom

PEORIA, Ill.– Faculty and Students from Washington Comunity High school spent the day painting a new playroom in the Ronald McDonald House Friday.

The volunteers helped paint the room many different colors and turned what started as a bland room into a great place for children to play.

One Washington Community high school student Callie Lauderback enjoyed being able to put her creativity to work.

“I want to be an art major and it’s really nice to be able to design it” Lauderback Said.

The new playroom was made in honor of Dax Locke who died ten years ago to Leukemia. Dax’s Mom and Ronald McDonald House board member Julie Locke Said she wants the kids who are facing the same problems her son faced to have a safe place to play.

“This playroom specifically is designed for those types of children with compromised immune systems to have another place outside of their room,” Locke said.

The Ronald McDonald House will officially Open Dec 16.