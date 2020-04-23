Volunteers help maintain Wildlife Prairie Park

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Volunteers are helping maintain Wildlife Prairie Park during the pandemic.

From mowing to clearing trails, more than 100 volunteers have given their time and hard work.

Volunteer Coordinator Brad Windsor says with 1,800 acres, people are able to do the work and tasks while staying socially distanced.

“We wanted to be sure that you know when we gave them a project, they were going to be far enough away from anybody. With all that we have out here, I think you’d go for a long ways without seeing anybody,” said Windsor.

Windsor says any help will keep the park in shape for when it can open back up.

“A lot of families come out and work together, so they’re looking for that to do. It’s something for the kids to get out and get away,” said Windsor.

Wildlife Prairie Park plans to have volunteers weekly. People can sign up online.